Six European countries and Canada would arrest Netanyahu, following ICC decision

Austrian FM Alexander Schallenberg called the warrant ‘incomprehensible and ludicrous’ but said Austria would have to follow the Rome Statute.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Following the announcement that the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes during the Gaza War, Canada, France, Norway, Switzerland, Austria, the Netherlands and Ireland said they would comply with the decision.

“First of all, as Canada has always said, it’s really important that everyone abide by international law. This is something we’ve been calling on from the beginning of the conflict,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in the Toronto area.

Trudeau pointed out that Canada was one of the founding members of the ICC, and added, “We stand up for international law, and we will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts.”

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell denied that the arrest warrants were politically motivated and that the court decision should be respected.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp told parliament: “The Netherlands obviously respects the independence of the ICC,” adding: “We won’t engage in non-essential contacts and we will act on the arrest warrants.”

Norway welcomed the decision and Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said, “It is important that the ICC carries out its mandate in a judicious manner. I have confidence that the court will proceed with the case based on the highest fair trial standards.”

Ireland hailed the ICC’s arrest warrants with Ireland’s Prime Minister Simon Harris calling the decision “an extremely significant step,” and indicated that it would support anyone who wished to implement the ICC’s decision “with urgency.”

The Swiss Federal Office of Justice said that according to the Rome Statute, it would have to arrest Netanyahu and Gallant if they stepped onto Swiss soil.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said her country respected the ICC’s independence and they would decide whether the decision would be implemented in Sweden by arresting Netanyahu and Gallant.

Although France’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine said his country’s reaction was “in line with ICC statues,” he refused to indicate whether France would arrest Netanyahu or Gallant if they should visit the country. “It’s a point that is legally complex,” he said.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg called the warrant “incomprehensible and ludicrous” but added Austria would have to arrest the Israeli ministers according to the Rome Statute.

While the United Kingdom said it respected the independence of the ICC, Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not confirm or deny whether Great Britain would enforce the decision.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Rome would confer with allies to see whether or if they would implement the ICC’s decision and added, “We support the ICC … the court must play a legal role and not a political role.”

Hungary strongly criticized the ICC arrest warrants with Foreign Minister Szijjártó Peter posting on X that the decision was “shameful and absurd,” and added, “This decision disgraces the international judiciary by equating leaders of a country attacked by a heinous terror attack with the leaders of the terrorist organization responsible,” he stated. “Such a decision is unacceptable.”

White House National Security Council spokesperson: “The United States fundamentally rejects the Court’s decision to issue arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials. We remain deeply concerned by the Prosecutor’s rush to seek arrest warrants and the troubling process errors that led to this decision.”

Senator Lindsay Graham, an ally of President-elect Donald Trump said, “The Court is a dangerous joke. It is now time for the U.S. Senate to act and sanction this irresponsible body.”

Argentina’s leader Javier Milei strongly condemned the ICC’s decision.

In a statement, he wrote, “This resolution ignores Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself against constant attacks by terrorist organizations such as Hamas and Hezbollah. Israel faces brutal aggression, inhumane hostage-taking, and the indiscriminate launching of attacks against its population. Criminalizing the legitimate defense of a nation while ignoring these atrocities is an act that distorts the spirit of international justice.”

Milei aded, “Argentina stands in solidarity with Israel, reaffirms its right to protect its people, and demands the immediate release of all hostages. We call on the international community to condemn the actions of Hamas and Hezbollah, to defend Israel’s sovereignty and to act with justice and impartiality in the search for lasting peace in the region.”