Stabbing in Jerusalem: 2 wounded, terrorist shot

The victims, in their 20s, were evacuated to a local hospital. The terrorist was killed.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS and World Israel News Staff

A terrorist on Monday stabbed and wounded two Israelis who were waiting for the tram on Bar-Lev Boulevard in Jerusalem, not far from police national headquarters.

Policemen present on-site shot and killed the terrorist.

MDA paramedic Sigalit Mizrahi said that her team arrived at the scene and found two victims with stab wounds to their upper body while conscious. They provided life-saving medical care that included bandages and hemostasis and quickly evacuated them in an intensive care unit to the hospital.

“The two injured people were suffering stab wounds to their upper torso and they were in moderate condition. I treated them at the scene for their injuries, after which they were transported to Hadassah HarHaTzofim Hospital for further care,” said United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Stern, who was one of the first responders at the scene.

According to MDA, one victim was evacuated in serious condition, and the second was taken in light condition with stab wounds to his back.

Both victims are in their early 20s.

This site has been the scene of previous terror attacks.

This attack is the latest in a string of terrorist incidents in recent days carried out by Arabs in tandem with Hamas’ rocket attacks on Israel.

While the campaign in the Gaza Strip has ended on Friday, tensions have remained high in Jerusalem and throughout Judea and Samaria.