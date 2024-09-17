‘State of Palestine’ takes seat in UN General Assembly

PLO envoy to the U.N. Riyad Mansour addresses the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, April 25, 2022. Credit: Mark Garten/U.N. Photo.

No number of rewards for the Oct. 7 jihad massacre will blunt the force of the jihad against Israel; in fact, such rewards will only embolden the jihadis.

By Robert Spencer, Frontpage Magazine

The United Nations is currently made up of 193 member nations and two permanent non-member observer states: Vatican City and the “State of Palestine.” The Palestinians, however, are on their way to full member status.

The Times of Israel reported Wednesday that “Palestinians took a seat among member states at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, a new right accorded to the Palestinian Authority’s delegation despite it not being a full member of the body.”

This is how the UN responds to jihad terrorism: by rewarding those who engage in it.

The initiative to give the “State of Palestine” a seat in the General Assembly began six months after Palestinians murdered 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023.

“In May,” the Times of Israel notes, “an overwhelming majority of the General Assembly asserted that Palestinians deserved full membership, a move that has been blocked by the United States, which along with Israel says recognition of Palestinian statehood must come through a peace agreement.”

One of the conditions of Palestinian statehood has always been that the “State of Palestine” recognize Israel’s right to exist, and pledge to live in peace with it. That is something that Palestinian leaders have never been willing to do.

Nevertheless, the UN charged ahead with the plans to reward the Palestinians, apparently under the delusion that a Palestinian state will end all the strife.

Thus, “starting with the 79th General Assembly session, which began Tuesday, the Palestinians can submit proposals and amendments, and sit among member states.” Riyad Mansour, the envoy of the “State of Palestine” to the UN, “took his place on Tuesday afternoon at a table marked “State of Palestine” between Sri Lanka and Sudan.”

Egyptian Ambassador Osama Mahmoud Abdelkhalek Mahmoud was thrilled, saying:

“This is not merely a procedural matter. This is a historic moment for us.” Jonathan Miller, deputy Israel ambassador to the UN, was more realistic, observing that “any decision and or action that improves the status of the Palestinians, either in the UN General Assembly or bilaterally, is currently a reward… for terrorism in general and the Hamas terrorists in particular.”

Indeed. Any doubts about what kind of state the “State of Palestine” might be were removed in late July, when Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ Advisor on Religious Affairs and Islamic Relations, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, declared:

“Our religion is the religion of tolerance and the religion of human brotherhood. But we are also the people of Jihad and the people of force against those who deserve it from us and against those who want to harm our dignity, desecrate our holy sites, or deprive our rights…Palestine is giving its blood abundantly for your sake, nation of Islam.”

Then in early August, al-Habbash amplified his call for jihad against Israel:

“Your best Jihad is Ribat (i.e., religious conflict over land claimed to be Islamic), and your best Ribat is Ashkelon. Where is Ashkelon? Ashkelon is a city in Palestine (sic., an Israeli coastal city), and the land of Palestine is a land of Ribat and Jihad until Judgement Day. His [Prophet Muhammad’s] dear followers came while carrying out Jihad for Allah to Palestine and Greater Syria, and they liberated it from the Byzantine occupation. Saladin liberated it from the Crusader occupation. And today it will be liberated [again], Allah willing. Palestine will return and be liberated, sooner or later.”

Does this sound as if al-Habbash and his comrades will be pacified with a “State of Palestine” and stop making war against Israel? No.

Al-Habbash’s jihad will continue “until Judgment Day,” and he is by no means the only one.

The Qur’an commands Muslims to “drive them out from where they drove you out” (2:191), and even though it is a historical myth that the Israelis drove the Palestinian Arabs out of Israel, that is the guiding principle of the entire conflict.

The Palestinian struggle (in Arabic, “jihad”) will continue until all of Israel is destroyed.

That holds true no matter what the United Nations does. No number of rewards for the Oct. 7 jihad massacre will blunt the force of the jihad against Israel; in fact, such rewards will only embolden the jihadis. When the “State of Palestine” took its seat in the UN General Assembly, the message to the “Palestinians” was clear: murder more Jews, and you’ll get even more of what you want.

The “State of Palestine” is only a stepping-stone to the total eradication of Israel and a new genocide of the Jews.