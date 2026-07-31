UN report accuses Syria of detaining Christians, forcing Islamic practices

A report submitted to the United Nations accuses Syria’s transitional government of arbitrarily detaining Christians and other minorities, alleging some are targeted because of their religious identity and forced to adopt Islamic practices while in custody.

The report by Christian Solidarity International documents cases of detainees allegedly being denied Bibles and crosses, forced to fast during Ramadan, and prevented from practicing their faith. It also cites allegations of torture, extortion, and the arbitrary detention of Christians, Alawites, and Kurdish journalists without trial.

The organization warned that the abuses violate both Syria’s constitution and international human rights law, raising fresh concerns over the treatment of religious minorities under the country’s new leadership.