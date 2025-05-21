Strong majority of Americans continue to back Israel, new poll finds

People walk next to a sign congratulating U.S. President Donald Trump for his victory in the US presidential election in central Jerusalem, January 20, 2025. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

54 percent of Americans support US President Donald Trump’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

An overwhelming share of Americans continues to support Israel during its ongoing military campaign against the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll.

Seventy-seven percent of Americans across all age groups support Israel over Hamas, mirroring previous results in the Harvard-Harris poll. In April, 75 percent of Americans indicated support for Israel over the terrorist group.

Supermajorities of both political parties also support Israel, with 72 percent of Democrats and 81 percent of Republicans stating that they stand with the Jewish state.

Furthermore, a staggering 77 percent of self-described independent voters backed Israel over Hamas.

Despite enjoying popularity from the overall American population, support for Israel differs significantly among age brackets.

A whopping 92 percent of Americans over the age of 65 support Israel over Hamas. Among ages 45-54, support for the Jewish state drops to 75 percent.

A significant number of younger Americans indicate support for Hamas over Israel, raising concerns that the US alliance with the Jewish state could be under threat in the future.

Among those in the 25-34 age bracket, 65 percent support Israel and 35 percent support Hamas. Within the 18-24 age cohort, only 54 percent back Israel, compared to 46 percent who support Hamas.

Furthermore, 54 percent of Americans support US President Donald Trump’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, a three-point uptick from the electorate since April.

However, 59 percent of respondents stated that Trump will “not solve” the war in Gaza, compared to 41 percent who believe the opposite.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has sent mixed messages regarding his position on the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Trump resumed sending 2,000-pound bombs to Israel after the Biden administration placed a partial arms embargo on the Jewish state amid an onslaught of Democratic pressure.

However, in recent weeks, the Trump administration side-stepped Israel while brokering a ceasefire deal with the Houthi terrorist group in Yemen, which has been launching strikes at the Jewish state in solidarity with Hamas.

The White House has also reportedly intensified pressure on Jerusalem behind the scenes to accept a ceasefire and hostage deal to end the war in Gaza.

Despite the copious amount of media coverage on the ongoing war in Gaza, only 5 percent of Americans agree that the Israel-Hamas conflict is an “important issue facing the country today,” according to the poll.