Students for Justice in Palestine harass Jewish students at Rutgers during Passover

Students for Justice in Palestine harassing Jewish students at Rutgers University, April 22, 2022. (Twitter/Screenshot)

Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and called the Jewish students “baby killers” and “terrorists.”

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

Students for Justice in Palestine harassed Jewish students celebrating the end of Passover at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

According to Stopantisemitism.org, SJP held a rally outside the Rutgers-New Brunswick Brower Commons building on April 22 as Jewish students celebrated the last day of Passover inside.

Afterwards, the demonstrators continued on to a Jewish fraternity house “waving Palestinian Authority flags and calling the Jewish students ‘baby killers’ and ‘terrorists’ while parked in front of the fraternity house,” the antisemitism watchdog reported.

Last year, SJP found itself at the center of a controversy at Rutgers last year when the school’s chancellor, Christopher Molloy, and its provost, Francine Conway, issued a joint statement “against acts of anti-Semitism.”

SJP responded by arguing that Molloy and Conway were highlighting antisemitism “exclusively” and “conflating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism” and then demanded and received an apology from the two.