Surinam to open embassy in Jerusalem

Announcement made right after Jerusalem Day.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met on Monday in Jerusalem with Surinam’s Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin, during which the latter announced that his country plans to open an embassy in Jerusalem in the near future.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers signed an agreement on political consultations between the Israeli and Surinamese foreign ministries.

Lapid offered Surinam to send humanitarian aid and to help the homeless residents following the severe floods that hit the South American country in March.

Israel and Surinam established diplomatic relations in 1976.

Several countries have relocated their embassies to Jerusalem or have established a diplomatic presence in Israel’s capital.

Most recently, Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso announced in May during a festive ceremony at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem the opening of an Ecuadorian office of innovation in Jerusalem.

In November 2021, Colombia’s President Ivan Duque was in Jerusalem to officially open the offices of the Colombian Innovation Authority (iNNpulsa) in the capital, the first of its kind outside of Colombia. The new office is headed by a special diplomatic envoy on the subject of innovation and is an extension of the Embassy in Tel Aviv.

Brazil and Honduras have trade offices in Jerusalem.

The US was the first country to make the historic move and relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv in May 2018. Guatemala followed suit shortly after.

Honduras inaugurated its embassy in Jerusalem in June 2021, and Kosovo opened its embassy in the city in March 2021.

The Dominican Republic, Malawi, and Equatorial Guinea have announced their intentions to open embassies in Jerusalem.