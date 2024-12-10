Suspect linked to UnitedHealthcare CEO assassination apprehended

His arrest was prompted by a tip from an employee at the Altoona McDonald’s, who recognized him from news reports and contacted authorities.

By Jewish Breaking News

Authorities have identified Luigi Mangione, 26, as a person of interest in the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione, originally from Hawaii, is a self-proclaimed radical anti-capitalist climate activist and a former Ivy League student with a history of academic excellence.

Mangione reportedly idolized Unabomber Ted Kaczynski and was found in possession of a manifesto denouncing healthcare companies for “putting profits above care.”

Police also recovered the firearm used in the assassination which is being identified as a “ghost gun likely printed in a 3D printer” and a fake ID allegedly used to check into a New York City hostel where Mangione was apprehended.

Mangione holds both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Pennsylvania and was valedictorian at the Gilman School in Baltimore.

His technical expertise includes contributions to machine learning and robotics, documented on his GitHub projects.