Syria calls for ‘independent committee’ to look into its own civilian killings

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has stated that ‘Syrian government forces and their allies’ are responsible for the slaughter of Syrian civilians.

By Christine Williams, FrontPage Magazine

As Fox News recently pointed out, “Tulsi Gabbard’s warning to Senate on Syria proves prophetic as Al Qaeda-linked regime slaughters minorities.” Now the big lie about the new “moderate” leadership of Syria has been exposed in full view of the entire world. The Arab League is now resorting to using vague and deceptive language to cover up its full support for jihadist Syrian leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, aka Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa. It is blaming “foreign interventions” while expressing vague “concern over security developments in Syria’s coastal region,” following “clashes.” The Arab League stands unequivocally with al-Sharaa, inviting him to Cairo for a critical Egypt-led summit on Gaza.

The reaction of Muslim leaders to the mass slaughter in Syria exposes how many Islamic countries engage in collusive deception on a routine basis. For instance, on the very day of October 7, 2023, the Saudis, Qatar and Iran stood in unison to blame Israel’s “occupation,” showing the world exactly where they stood all along. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is the leader of a nation that is a NATO member, boosted al-Sharaa, the former leader of the al-Qaeda-linked Al-Nusra Front, to power, along with his jihad terrorist forces. Turkey has “operated alongside” Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in northern Syria, while the Syrian National Army is a Turkish proxy. Turkey has thousands of its troops in northern Syria, and backs its proxy forces there, which have clashed and continue to clash with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Turkey sees the SDF as “an extension of its domestic nemesis, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).”

At Tulsi Gabbard’s Senate confirmation hearing, she stated:

I have no love for Assad or any dictator. I just hate al-Qaeda. I hate that our leaders cozy up to Islamist extremists, calling them “rebels,” as Jake Sullivan said to Hillary Clinton, “al Qaeda is on our side in Syria.” Syria is now controlled by al-Qaeda offshoot HTS, led by an Islamist Jihadist who danced in the streets on 9/11, and who was responsible for the killing of many American soldiers.

In December, Turkey urged the world to remove Syrian jihadis (i.e. HTS and SDF) from terror lists, and denied Trump’s assertion of an “unfriendly takeover.”

Syrian and global opponents of Bashar al-Assad celebrated the new regime, while seemingly oblivious to what should have been the obvious: that minorities under the new jihadist leadership were in imminent danger, despite the fake reassurances of al-Sharaa. And it didn’t take long. Yet despite the latest slaughter, al-Sharaa continues his charade for fools.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has stated that “Syrian government forces and their allies” are responsible for the slaughter of Syrian civilians. But the brutal “Syrian presidency” is distancing itself from the slaughter. It stated that it has formed an “independent committee” to investigate the attacks on Alawites, the group to which Syria’s former leader Bashar al-Assad belongs. Syria’s defense ministry is also saying that it has concluded a “major security operation,” following “days of violence and mass killings” that saw the murder of over 1,500 Alawites, as well as Christians, Druze and Yazidis. It is no secret that murderous regimes always say that they are operating under the banner of “security,” as they target civilians who do not support their government and then lie about it. Syria will do anything to cover up its human rights abuses in support of al-Sharaa, and so will the Islamic leadership of other countries which support al-Sharaa.

In the midst of the current Syrian slaughter of minorities, Erdogan has stated that “Turkey will continue to stand by the Syrian people and their administration.” Erdogan is also trying to avoid any Western fallout.

Muslim leaders have carefully managed the West — from the Muslim Brotherhood and the countries that support it (notably Qatar and Turkey) to the Arab League and the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation. In other words, Islamic leaders have continued to play the West for fools in the decades following 9/11.

A month ago, the European Commission gave $254,000,000 to al-Sharaa. European leaders have also backed an Arab proposal for Gaza over Trump’s plan. As if that weren’t enough, it remains to be seen whether these two X posts bear truth…

The BBC gave al-Sharaa favorable coverage when he became the leader of Syria, and it continues to present al-Sharaa as magically transformed into a moderate leader. The BBC has made no changes in view of the fallout it experienced after presenting Hamas in a favorable light. Europe and the UK bought into the big lie that al-Sharaa was benign, and they may well continue to support him once the latest slaughter is out of the news cycle. America would have followed suit under a Kamala Harris administration, as Biden sent billions to Afghanistan, claiming that the money wouldn’t go to the Taliban (it did). The Biden administration also poured billions more into coffers of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Islam throughout its history divides the world in two: dar al harb (the House of War) and dar al Islam (the House of Islam). Yet despite the truth that has been continuously on full display, willfully blind leftist leaders in the West continue to call Islam a religion of peace, to their own peril.

While the Arab League continues to support the Syrian regime that Turkey helped come to power, the West will likely continue to be manipulated by Muslim countries via calculated propaganda. If 9/11 and 10/7 didn’t wake the West up, what will?