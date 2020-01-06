Tehran’s chief rabbi reported among those paying respects to Soleimani’s family

Jews in Iran paying respects following the killing of Qassem Suleimani. (Marwa Osman/Twitter)

“Many Jews attended the funeral. We went to console the general’s family,” said a member of the Iranian Jewish community to Behadrei Haredim, a religious news source in Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Members of the Iranian Jewish community were among those paying their respects at the home of Revolutionary Guard (IRG) Corps Commander Qassem Soleimani after he was killed in a U.S. targeted killing in Iraq on Friday, according to a Lebanese-based journalist.

“Zoroastrians, Jews, Christians & Muslims visited Qassem Soleimani’s house in Tehran to pay their respects to the martyred commander of the IRG,” tweeted Marwa Osman, who refers to herself as a journalist and television show host, university lecturer, political commentator, and writer for several news media outlets. She cited the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) as covering the story.

Her Twitter post includes a collage of photos that are said to show various religious individuals, including Jews, paying respects.

“A country of multicultural and multi-religious background that respects its leadership. Unlike a nation we know,” she adds.

Replying to the post, however, John Lawton of the UK, wrote: “A country that fears its leadership. Fixed that for you.”

Behadrei Haredim, a religious news source in Israel, reported that those paying respects included the chief rabbi of Tehran.

The news outlet says that it conducted an exclusive interview with a member of the Jewish community who said that “many Jews attended the funeral. We went to console the general’s family,” confirming that the Tehran chief rabbi was among those “in an honorable delegation” which paid its respects to the family.