Terrorist from Givat Shmuel attack arrested

24-hour manhunt ends.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

The Shin Bet announced on Wednesday it arrested a Palestinian suspected of stabbing an Israeli man in Givat Shmuel.

The suspect, whose name was not released, is a 33-year-old a resident of the town of Einabus near Shechem (Nablus) who held a permit to work in Israel. The suspect was caught in Petah Tikva and had no prior security background.

The victim, Yitzhak Dahan was injured in the head during the Tuesday morning attack while crossing a pedestrian bridge connecting the Tel Aviv suburbs of B’nei Brak and Givat Shmuel.

The police launched an extensive manhunt in B’nei Brak to which the terrorist was believed to have escaped. He was arrested a bit more than 24 hours after the attack.

Yaakov Wieder, a member of the Bnei Brak City Council, warned after the arrest that “every day, hundreds of Arabs stay in Bnei Brak illegally, including this [Wednesday] morning.”

“Despite all the warnings about the great danger to human life, to this day, despite the murderous attack in the city several months ago and the attack this week, almost nothing has been done to thoroughly eradicate the severe phenomenon,” he stated.

On March 29, a terrorist from Samaria shot and killed five people in the city of B’nei Brak.

“If the security forces do not address the phenomenon, we will. The lives of the residents of B’nei Brak will not be left unprotected,” Wieder added.

World Israel News staff contributed to this report.