Terrorists to be released in exchange for hostages have killed hundreds of Israelis

Among the terrorists slated for release is Zakariya Zubeidi, who carried out several deadly attacks during the Second Intifada.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A number of the 735 Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for 33 hostages in the first phase of the agreement have committed deadly crimes killing hundreds of Israelis. The following are some terrorists slated for release.

Zakariya Zubeidi, the commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades of Fatah in Jenin, played a central role in orchestrating several terrorist attacks during the Second Intifada. He is responsible for the 2002 Likud branch attack in Beit She’an, which resulted in the deaths of six people. Zubeidi was also among the prisoners who escaped from Gilboa Prison in September 2021.

Majdi Za’tari, from East Jerusalem, was sentenced to 23 life sentences and an additional 50 years in prison. He was convicted of orchestrating a suicide bombing on a bus in Jerusalem in August 2003, which resulted in the deaths of 23 people.

Ahmed Barghouti, commander of the Fatah military wing in the Ramallah area, is serving 13 life sentences. He was convicted of carrying out a series of suicide attacks during the Second Intifada, which led to the deaths of 12 Israelis. Notably, his actions included the attack on the “Seafood Market” restaurant in Tel Aviv, as well as bombings in Neve Ya’akov and Jaffa Street in Jerusalem.

Thabet Mardawi, a high-ranking member of Islamic Jihad, was responsible for the deaths of 21 Israelis and the injuries of nearly 200 during the Second Intifada. He orchestrated a series of deadly attacks, including a suicide bombing at Kibbutz Shluhot, a shooting spree at a market in Hadera, an assault near Camp 80, and a bus bombing at Moza Junction.

Wael Kasem and Wissam Abbasi were responsible for a series of deadly terrorist attacks that killed 35 Israelis. Their attacks included the bombing of Cafe Moment in Jerusalem, the Sheffield Club in Rishon Lezion, and the Frank Sinatra cafeteria at Hebrew University.

Osama al-Ashkar, a senior member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, is serving eight life sentences and an additional 50 years in prison. He was convicted of planning and executing two attacks in 2002—at Kibbutz Metzer and Kibbutz Hermesh—that resulted in the murder of eight Israelis.