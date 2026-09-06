‘The Brits have lost it’: US ambassador tears into Britain over accusations against Israel

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee unleashed a blistering attack on the British government Saturday, accusing it of “Jew hate” after Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband claimed Israel was blocking medicines from reaching Gaza and that children were dying while awaiting life-saving treatment.

“The Brits have lost it,” Huckabee wrote. “The Jew hate of their government knows no boundaries and knows no facts.” Israel’s Foreign Ministry also rejected Miliband’s claims, saying no medicines are being blocked and that 22,500 tons of medical supplies have entered Gaza since the ceasefire began, while Gazans continue to leave the Strip for medical treatment.

Jerusalem accused Miliband of putting “stories” ahead of facts, pointing out that Britain itself participates in the International Gaza Support Center, which facilitates medical aid deliveries. “Apparently, facts matter less,” the ministry charged, “when making a video for a political audience.”