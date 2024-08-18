The ‘King of the Internet’ launches into antisemitic, pro-Hamas rant

Dan Bilzerian, controversial social media influencer and professional poker player, accuses Israel of ‘gang-raping’ Palestinians and faking October 7th atrocities, while blaming Jews for JFK assassination, 9/11.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News Staff

Dan Bilzerian, an American professional poker player and controversial internet personality known for his macho persona and extravagant lifestyle, excoriated Israel in an antisemitic, conspiracy theory-laden rant over the weekend.

Bilzerian, whose Instagram account – followed by nearly 32 million users – leans heavily into guns, marijuana, and models, sat down with Iranian-born entrepreneur and pundit Patrick Bet-David in an interview published Saturday, discussing, among other things, the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

When asked whether he thought world would be a better place without the Jewish state, Bilzerian responded, “Yes,” calling Israel a “f***ing parasite.”

“Israel has committed, you know, so many terrorist attacks, they’re stealing land right now, they’re operating an apartheid, they’re currently committing a genocide on Palestinians,” Bilzerian said.

Bilzerian later claimed that Israel itself killed a significant number of the victims of the October 7th invasion, and denied the atrocities committed by Gaza terrorists.

“They wanted a reason to take the land, so they killed their own citizens. They claimed all these people got raped, that was bullsh*t. They claimed they beheaded babies, that was bullsh*t.”

Bilzerian went on to accuse Israel of carrying out systematic atrocities against the population of Gaza, including “gangraping” Gazans – a reference to the accusations posed by a jailed Hamas terrorist against ten IDF soldiers at the Sde Teiman detention facility.

The soldiers have denied the allegations and claimed the terrorist was injured while attempting to conceal a cell phone in his rectum.

“Not only was it a lie, but they committed all of those atrocities themselves to the Palestinians. In fact, they just got caught gangraping Palestinians,” continued Bilzerian.

Later, Bilzerian referenced antisemitic conspiracy theories, claiming Jews “knew about 9/11,” and blaming American Jews for presidential assassinations, including the murder of John Kennedy.

“They assassinated US presidents. They assassinated JFK,” Bilzerian said.

A dual American-Armenian citizen and the son of convicted inside trader and corporate raider Paul Bilzerian, Dan Bilzerian has sparked controversy with his social media presence highlighting his lavish playboy lifestyle, drawing both accusations of misogyny and whistleblower claims Bilzerian has used funds from his company, Ignite, to cover his expenses as an internet influencer.

After a former senior official at Ignite revealed that Bilzerian, once dubbed the “King of the Internet,” had used company funds to fabricate the illusion of an opulent lifestyle, the company’s stock tanked, with Ignite later being probed by the Securities and Exchange Commission before being taken off the stock market.

Following the scandal, Bilzerian reduced his social media presence, posting only a single comment to Instagram in the past year.

In his sole post to the platform in 2024, Bilzerian wrote on May 30th that Israel was committing “war crimes,” and had “compromised” the American government.

“Israel is a parasitic organism living off America while providing us zero benefit. We are funding their war crimes and they’ve compromised our government.”