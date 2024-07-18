‘There is only good and evil’ – Argentina’s president vows to ramp up war on terrorism

Argentinian president attends memorial marking grim 30-year milestone after deadly attack on Buenos Aires Jewish center, pledges ‘relentless’ fight against terrorism ‘without nuances.’

By World Israel News Staff

President Javier Milei of Argentina pledged Wednesday at a World Jewish Congress security forum in Buenos Aires to intensify his nation’s anti-terrorism efforts, while marking the 30th anniversary of a deadly terror attack against the local Jewish community.

Addressing the WJC commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack against the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA), the Jewish community center in Buenos Aires,” Milei said his government would be “relentless” against terrorism.

“In the 1994 bombing attack, the worst in Argentina’s history, the Iranian-backed Lebanese terror group Hezbollah killed 85 people and injured more than 300.

“We must be firm and relentless against terrorism,” said Milei. “There are no nuances. There is only good and evil.”

The scourge of extreme terrorism goes beyond the bombing of AMIA building, Milei continued, adding that the brutality Hamas committed October 7th against Israel is the “exact same kind” seen in Argentina 30 years ago.

He also referenced Argentina’s recent designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization and spoke of changing policy to allow for the prosecution of people in absentia.

Milei was joined at the WJC event by Paraguayan President Santiago Peña and Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou, who expressed their abhorrence of hatred and violence before the audience of more than 400 Jewish, diplomatic and political leaders. Paraguay’s president indicated that the country would soon move its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem.

The WJC summit “Building A Safer Future: 30 Years After the AMIA Bombing” was held July 16-17 and was co-sponsored by the Latin American Jewish Congress, in partnership with AMIA and Delegación de Asociaciones Israelitas Argentinas (DAIA), the umbrella organization of Argentina’s Jewish community.

“The bombing of AMIA, the center of Jewish life in Buenos Aires, shocked Jews around the world,” said Amb. Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress. “Three decades later, the World Jewish Congress is proud to have convened top leaders to stand in solidarity with Argentinian Jewry and to counter global antisemitism and all other forms of hate.”

President Joe Biden penned a letter that was read aloud at the event by Amb. Marc Stanley, U.S. Ambassador to Argentina. “We must all do our part,” the president said. “Together – every nation, every government and every person … must refuse to give hate safe harbor. We must forcefully speak out against antisemitism. And we must stand up against terror and violence, which have claimed far too many lives.”

Pope Francis, a native of Buenos Aires, also shared a letter for the event.

“Today, together, we reaffirm that we will not lower our arms in the pursuit of justice,” he wrote.

“A justice that seeks not vengeance or reprisal, but truth and reparation. A justice that is essential not only for the affected families, but for the cohesion of the nation’s social fabric. Respect for every human life and the dignity it carries must prevail over hatred and division. This is the foundation upon which we build the common good, not only to honor those we have lost, but to protect future generations.”

Hezbollah was also responsible for the 1992 bombing of the Israel Embassy in Buenos Aires that resulted in 29 deaths and the wounding of more than 200.

“We stand with our brothers and sisters of the Argentinian Jewish community, to pay homage and to honor the victims and express our enduring and heartfelt support to their families and to the survivors of those bombings,” Robert Goot, Co-chair of the World Jewish Congress Policy Council, said at the Wednesday event.

“They are the ones who … have grieved, have agonized over and suffered from, not just the catastrophic events themselves, but also from the alleged mishandling, intrigue, incompetence and corruption that has marred the investigation into the bombings and has failed to bring anyone to justice.”