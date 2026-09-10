They have a new pet: Muslim nations applaud as Britain’s Labour government sanctions Israel

Britain’s Labour government has found enthusiastic new supporters for its campaign against Israel. Eight Muslim-majority countries — including the UAE, Israel’s Abraham Accords partner — applauded London’s decision to punish Israel over the construction and expansion of Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria, urging other countries to follow suit.

The UAE joined Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan and Indonesia in calling for “similar actions” against Israelis and organizations involved in settlement activity, while demanding a Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

Religious Zionism candidate Tzvika Mor, father of captivity survivor Eitan Mor, responded defiantly, calling continued Jewish construction the “appropriate Zionist response” to international pressure. “We are the masters of the land,” Mor declared. “I don’t think the English consult with us before they build a neighborhood in Liverpool.”