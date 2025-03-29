Three murderers of Chabad rabbi sentenced to death in UAE – report

In November, Rabbi Zvi Kogan, who worked for the Chabad emissary of the UAE, was murdered by three Uzbek citizens after a botched kidnapping attempt.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Three Uzbek citizens arrested for murdering a Chabad Rabbi in Dubai were reportedly sentenced to death.

The UAE’s Ministry of the Interior identified the suspects as Olembay Toyirovich, 28, Mahmoud Abd Rahim, 28, and Azizet Kamalovich, 33, and released a photograph of the three in custody.

A conversation between one of the murders telling his mother about the sentence was published on social media.

On the morning of November 21st, Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a dual Israeli-Moldovan citizen who served as an aide to the chief rabbi of the United Arab Emirates and owned a kosher grocery in Abu Dhabi, was abducted and driven by his kidnappers in his own car towards the Oman border.

Days later, his body was discovered in the car on its way to the border, showing clear signs of murder.

Shortly after, relatives and friends described Rabbi Kogan’s death as “a bloody end,” though they did not provide further details.

A report revealed that the three suspects involved in the killing had originally planned to smuggle the 28-year-old rabbi across the border to Oman alive, but their attempt was thwarted.

It is still unclear what stopped the three Uzbek nationals involved in the case from crossing the border with Rabbi Kogan, ultimately leading to his murder.

UAE security forces arrested the three suspects just days after Rabbi Kogan was reported missing.

Shortly after the murder, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “I sent heartfelt condolences to the Kogan family. The State of Israel will use all means, and will deal with these murderers, and those who dispatched them, to the fullest extent of the law. None of them will get away.”