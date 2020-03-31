Top Israel health official fears coronavirus surge during Passover

An Israeli family during the Passover Seder on the first night of the Jewish holiday. (Flash90/Nati Shohat)

“Today, we are paying the price of Purim’s events, and we’re concerned that Passover will bring more significant events,” said Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

With Passover just right around the corner, a Health Ministry official is concerned the number of coronavirus cases will jump significantly as it did after Purim.

“There is a sharp rise in the number of cases,” said Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov on Wednesday. “Today, we are paying the price of Purim’s events, and we’re concerned that Passover will bring more significant events.”

“We are very concerned that if people increase their interactions prior to the holiday of Passover, the number of people infected will be high. We call on the public to keep to the guidelines,” he added.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Israelis not to visit family over Passover.

“I ask you to avoid family visits on the eve of the holiday,” Netanyahu said. “The goal is to not meet people who have been elsewhere because this is how the disease is spreading.”

He also urged Muslims who observe Ramadan and Christians who observe Easter to abide by the same directive.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett expressed concern about the elderly joining a Passover Seder, saying it is a “lethal combination.”

“You do not do it this year with grandma and grandpa,” Bennett said in a Monday video message. “There will be no Passover Seder with young people and old people together, because that’s the single most lethal combination.”

However, some are a bit more optimistic.

Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman told Chamal News earlier this month the Messiah will come soon.

“I am sure that the Messiah will come by Passover and save us the same way God saved us during the Exodus and we were freed. The Messiah will come and save us all,” Litzman said.