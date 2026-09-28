Trapped by war: 20 Israelis stranded in Ethiopia as fighting erupts

Around 20 Israelis are trapped in Lalibela in northern Ethiopia as renewed fighting between armed groups and the Ethiopian military intensifies, grounding flights and closing roads to Addis Ababa.

“We often hear gunfire and explosions from the outskirts of the city,” one Israeli told KAN. The group remains safe for now, but electricity has been cut, phones are being charged by generators, and cash is running low. Their greatest concern is for elderly members who could require medical treatment if they remain stranded.

The escalation is raising fears of a renewed wider conflict in Ethiopia’s north. Israel’s Foreign Ministry says it is in constant contact with the group and examining possible ways to get them out, while Israelis in affected areas have been warned to restrict movement and stay away from military sites and flashpoints.