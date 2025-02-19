Trump calls Zelensky a ‘dictator’ as tensions rise between the leaders over the Russia-Ukraine war

Trump lashed out after the Ukrainian president said Trump was being influenced by Russian disinformation.

By Aamer Madhani, Jonathan Cooper, Associated Press

President Donald Trump called Volodymyr Zelensky a “dictator without elections,” lashing out after the Ukrainian president said Trump was being influenced by Russian disinformation as he moves to end the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine on terms that Kyiv says are too favorable to Moscow.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called Zelensky “a modestly successful comedian” who talked the United States into spending billions of dollars “to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start.” He said Ukraine would be unable to end the war without Trump’s help.

Trump’s post comes a day after he suggested in a news conference that Ukraine should hold elections as part of a peace plan.

“A Dictator without Elections,” Trump wrote Wednesday.

Zelensky was elected president in 2019 after a career as an entertainer. He resisted pressure to leave the country when Russia invaded in 2022, mounting a defense that protected the capital, Kyiv.

Zelensky accused Trump earlier Wednesday of living in a Russian-made “disinformation space.”