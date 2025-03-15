Trump envoy Witkoff blasts Hamas for ‘unrealistic demands’ and its ‘poor gamble’ in hostage talks

Through intermediaries, Witkoff demanded the immediate release of five US hostages, including four bodies and one live captive Edan Alexander.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steven Witkoff criticized Hamas for making “unrealistic demands” in exchange for remaining US hostages and said the terror group is making a poor gamble.

After making a proposal to extend the ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover, Witkoff slammed Hamas on Friday for giving the public impression that it would release US hostages but privately making unreasonable demands.

“Hamas is making a very poor gamble by believing that time is on its side. That is not the case. Hamas is well aware of the deadline and must understand that we will respond accordingly if it passes,” Witkoff cautioned.

“According to the mediation proposal, Hamas will release live hostages in exchange for prisoners based on previous formulas. The first stage of the ceasefire will be extended to allow for the resumption of significant humanitarian aid, and the US will work to achieve a stable solution to the ongoing conflict during the extended ceasefire period,” said Witkoff.

Through intermediaries, Witkoff demanded the immediate release of five US hostages, including four bodies and one live captive Edan Alexander.

“Unfortunately, Hamas has chosen to respond by publicly declaring flexibility while secretly presenting demands that are completely impossible without a permanent ceasefire,” he said.

Witkoff’s proposal includes a 50-day period during which hostages and prisoners would be released, and the two parties would negotiate a lasting ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement described Hamas’s message that it was willing to release the hostages as “mere manipulation” and “psychological warfare” against families of hostages.

“Hamas’s so-called ‘offer’ to release hostages with American citizenship is nothing more than a ploy to derail negotiations and a form of manipulation,” the statement said.

The Prime Minister’s Office added, “While Israel has accepted the Witkoff framework, Hamas continues to reject it and engages in psychological warfare against the families of the hostages. The Prime Minister will convene the ministerial team tomorrow evening for a comprehensive briefing from the negotiating team and to determine the next steps in securing the release of the hostages and achieving all of our war objectives.”