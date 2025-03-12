Trump now says he will not force Palestinians out of Gaza, reversal welcomed by Hamas

Before meeting with Irish PM, Trump said, “No one is expelling anyone from Gaza.”

By World Israel News

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the White House today.

Before the meeting, Trump seemed to contradict earlier statements when saying, “No one is expelling anyone from Gaza.”

In early February, Trump revealed a plan to relocate civilians from Gaza to allow the U.S. to begin rebuilding the Gaza Strip.

During a press conference at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 4, Trump stated that the United States would “take over” Gaza.

Initially, Trump suggested that Palestinians could return to Gaza. However, he revised his position on February 10, telling Fox News host Bret Baier that under his plan, Palestinians who leave the Gaza Strip would not be allowed to return, as they would be provided with “much better housing” elsewhere.

Trump has also proposed relocating Gaza’s current population to a single central location or several different sites.

Reuters reported that Hamas welcomed the apparent reversal by Trump on the call for the displacement of Gazans, urging him not to align with the agenda of the “extreme Zionist right.”

Prime Minister Martin issued a statement calling for increased aid to Gaza. He also urged a ceasefire and the return of hostages.

Relations between Israel and Ireland have been strained since October 7, with the Irish government taking a harsh stance against the Jewish state.

Ireland supported South Africa’s motion in the International Criminal Court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

In December, Israel closed its embassy in Ireland, citing “anti-Israel policies.”

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, commented on the embassy closing, saying, “The actions and anti-Semitic rhetoric used by Ireland against Israel are rooted in the delegitimization and demonization of the Jewish state, along with double standards. Ireland has crossed every red line in its relations with Israel.”