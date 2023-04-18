Trump rape lawsuit funded by billionaire who invited Jeffrey Epstein for dinner

The Big Tech billionaire is behind the Russia smears and the Trump rape lawsuit.

By Daniel Greenfield, FrontPage Magazine

From Russia smears to fake news to a lawsuit accusing former President Trump of rape, the money behind some of the dirtiest Dem tactics come from an obscure Big Tech billionaire.

When E. Jean Carroll first accused Trump of rape, the media quickly backed away. It didn’t help that she told media outlets that “most people think of rape as being sexy” and “it’s the responsibility of the woman, too. It’s equal. Men can’t control themselves.” But after a fitful attempt at using the story to sell books, Carroll vanished and then returned with a lawsuit.

In a deposition last year, Carroll claimed that no one else was paying her legal fees. That was not true. The money was allegedly coming from American Future Republic: an anti-Trump group funded by Reid Hoffman. A filing by Trump’s attorneys alleges that, “previously, Hoffman contributed more than $600,000 to the legal defense fund of Bean LLC6—otherwise known as Fusion GPS, the company responsible for the creation of the Steele Dossier.”

The Steele Dossier was the founding hoax document for Russiagate and Spygate.

Reid Hoffman bought his way into being a Democrat power broker by throwing around tech industry money. Before the last election, he was peddling a $250,000 Zoom “private, off-the-record conversation with President Obama, hosted by me.” But he’s also become notorious for having his name attached to dirty Democrat figures and dirtier operations.

How concerned is Hoffman about sexual assault? In 2015, he invited Jeffrey Epstein to a dinner that he was hosting. The notorious pedophile was even honored with a replica of a ‘Disobedience Award’: a social justice award funded by the Big Tech billionaire. (The award was shut down after it was given to BethAnn McLaughlin for her #MeToo activism despite threatening to stab another woman. McLaughlin was accused of pretending to be a bisexual Indian geologist and faking her death making her only the second most embarrassing recipient.)

Reid Hoffman has gone from dining with Epstein to covertly funding a rape lawsuit because of his obsession with Trump and his penchant for political dirty tricks. The LinkedIn co-founder had donated $2 million to pro-Biden PACs and has been the money behind a variety of false flag operations from an anti-Trump cartoon coordinated with the Lincoln Project, whose former press secretary went to work for one of Hoffman’s campaigns to fight ‘disinformation’, to an effort to convince conservatives to turn on Justice Kavanaugh by using fake Republicans.

Like many of the billionaire tech industry ‘disruptors’ in politics, Reid Hoffman came out of the ‘PayPal Mafia’ before co-founding LinkedIn. Aside from being a major tech investor, Hoffman used his billions to become a Democrat megadonor pumping millions into the Democrats. But as the tech guru son of a Black Panther lawyer, Hoffman was not satisfied with straight politics.

The best way to understand Hoffman is as a younger, more tech-savvy George Soros, who has used his Silicon Valley skills to finance operations that “disrupt” American politics. Beginning with ‘Investing In US’, with a mission of bringing “entrepreneurs and investors to join the resistance”, he backed ACRONYM which created fake sites pretending to be local papers.

MotiveAI, another setup backed by Hoffman, had its own fake news operation targeting Republicans, one of which, titled, ‘Drain The Swamp’, aimed to sabotage the Kavanaugh nomination by trying to convince Republicans that the Supreme Court nominee had “helped Bill and Hillary Clinton cover up the murder of a White House aide.”

MotiveAI then took credit for “28 districts flipped and the highest Democratic margin since 1972”.

Such digital dirty tricks have become a signature of groups funded by Hoffman.

During the 2017 Alabama Senate special election, New Knowledge, a lefty tech project, came after Republican candidate Roy Moore to, in its own words, orchestrate “an elaborate ‘false flag’ operation that planted the idea that the Moore campaign was amplified on social media by a Russian botnet.” The funding for the ‘Alabama Project’ came from Reid Hoffman.

Hoffman apologized for the “disinformation” campaign. “I find the tactics that have been recently reported highly disturbing,” an official statement from the Big Tech billionaire claimed. “I am embarrassed by my failure to track AET—the organization I did support—more diligently as it made its own decisions to perhaps fund projects that I would reject.”

This was quite unconvincing since Hoffman had a history of funding digital dirty tricks.

New Knowledge had gone into business flagging “disinformation” and produced a report on it for the Democrat Senate Intelligence Committee. It also worked with Fusion GPS which had produced the Steele Dossier.

Hoffman, like fellow ‘PayPal Mafia’ member Pierre Omidyar had also taken to funding anti-Trump groups and candidates claiming to be Republicans, including Evan McMullin, Liz Cheney and Republican Women for Progress. The common denominator of all of these false flag operations was the conviction that the best way to manipulate Republicans was through fake Republicans.

The Carroll lawsuit was also meant to appear natural and apolitical, when it was not. Once again a Hoffman-funded group was the money behind the political facade. And most investigative journalists have learned to look for Hoffman’s money behind false flags, disinformation campaigns and dirty tricks. They haven’t worked, but they have helped slowly make him infamous. And now, with the Trump rape lawsuit, people outside the tech industry finally know who the rotund leftist billionaire is.

Hoffman isn’t stopping though. And when he can’t be satisfied with manipulating voters, he has been accused of trying to buy elections in a more direct fashion.

Before the 2020 election, Vox reported that “Hoffman’s team has also told people they are exploring some initiatives that sources feel could prove to be legally dicey, Recode is told: They have looked into what a donor could legally do to help with the collection and delivery of mail-in ballots, expected to be at record highs this year. They have also considered whether Hoffman’s team could directly pay activists who convince others to commit to vote in North Carolina — rather than funding a go-between, like an outside group, as donors traditionally do.”

Disrupting systems, breaking the rules, is celebrated in Silicon Valley, and as Big Tech’s ‘Masters of the Universe’ keep breaking our society, they may discover that the damage from disrupting countries is not an abstraction measured in private equity fund returns.