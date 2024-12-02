TRUMP: Release hostages by January 20 or there will be ‘ALL HELL TO PAY’

Trump:’ Those responsible (for holding the hostages) will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US President-elect Donald Trump demanded that all hostages be released by the time he takes office on January 20 or there would be “Hell to pay.”

“Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World in the Middle East – But it’s all talk and no action!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!” Trump wrote.

President Trump’s warning comes after the announcement that Captain Omer Maxim Neutra, a US-born lone soldier, fell on October 7, and his body is being held in Gaza.

Additionally, a Hamas propaganda video of US citizen hostage Eden Alexander was released on Saturday.

On Sunday night, the Israeli Prime Minister’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, dined with the incomingPresidentt at his Mar-a-Lago Gulf Club during her visit to Florida.

The two discussed the plight of Israeli hostages still held captive in the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu wrote, as well as the war against the “axis of evil.”

On her Instagram account, Sara Netanyahu wrote, “I also brought to the President’s attention the immense suffering Israel endured on October 7 and the inhumanity of Hamas terrorists holding our citizens hostage under harsh conditions. I emphasized the urgent need to act for their release and swift return.”

“We also discussed the strategic importance of Israel’s victory in the fight against the axis of evil, for a more stable and secure future in the Middle East and around the world.”