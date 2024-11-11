Trump reportedly offers Stefanik UN envoy role

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R) speaks during House Judiciary Committee field hearing on New York City violent crimes at Javits Federal Building in New York City on April 17, 2023. (Shutterstock)

‘A great choice,’ wrote David Friedman, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel.

By JNS

President-elect Donald Trump has offered Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), chair of the House Republican Conference, the role of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in his upcoming administration, CNN reported.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) congratulated Stefanik and wrote that she “will take the United Nations by storm, take on the anti-U.S. and Israel bigotry, combat Jew-hatred and hold adversaries to account.”

“Elise will be a strong voice advancing U.S. foreign policy and helping to reestablish America’s leading role in the world,” Lawler added.

Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, wrote that the congresswoman, who is “a big proponent of maximum pressure on Iran’s regime,” would be “an excellent U.N. ambassador.”

“Screams and cries being reported all over Turtle Bay,” wrote Richard Goldberg, senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

“A great choice,” wrote David Friedman, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel.

Earlier in the day, Stefanik wrote that it was “day 400.”

“It has been 400 days since Hamas terrorists abducted innocent civilians during the barbaric Oct. 7 attack in Israel,” she wrote. “There are over 100 still being held hostage in Gaza, including seven Americans. We must bring them home now.”

The congresswoman has been one of the most vocal members of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce in its efforts to investigate American universities for failing to protect Jews on campus.