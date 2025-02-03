Trump suspends funding to South Africa for land confiscation and human rights violations

The country recently played a controversial role in facilitating international legal actions against Israel at the International Criminal Court, accusing Israel of war crimes during its conflict with Gaza.

By Jewish Breaking News

President Donald Trump has taken to social media to denounce South Africa, accusing the nation of confiscating land and mistreating certain groups of people, calling it a “massive Human Rights VIOLATION.”

Trump criticized the lack of media attention on the issue, stating, “The United States won’t stand for it, we will act.”

He also announced a suspension of all future U.S. funding to South Africa until a full investigation into the situation is conducted.

Ironically, this action by Trump comes amidst growing scrutiny of South Africa’s actions on the global stage.

Many see this as part of South Africa’s longstanding criticism of Israeli policies.

The move angered Israeli officials and their allies, who condemned it as politically motivated and an unfair targeting of the Jewish state.