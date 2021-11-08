Trump would beat Biden if election held today – new poll

Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 28, 2021. (AP/John Raoux)

By World Israel News Staff

Former President Donald Trump would beat incumbent President Joe Biden by four percentage points if the US presidential election was held today, according to a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll.

Some 44% of Americans say they would vote for Trump and 40% for Biden. The others who were polled said they would vote for another unnamed candidate.

Recall, Biden beat Trump by 54% to 47% – only 7% points.

The poll, which was published on Sunday, took the pulse of some 1,000 registered voters across the country, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

The poll also found that Biden supporters are losing trust in the president.

Nearly half (46%) of those surveyed said that Biden has done a worse job as president than they expected and nearly two-thirds (64%) said they don’t want him to run again in 2024.

The president’s approval rating is a nearly unprecedented 38% – meaning that 59% disapprove. That is the lowest rating of any modern president at this stage in his term, except for Trump’s.

However, among those who voted for Trump last year, some 65% said that they still hope he will run in 2024.

Vice President Kamala Harris also ranked low, with an approval rating of only 28%.