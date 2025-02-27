Tsahi Idan, whose family was held at gunpoint during livestream, to be buried next to daughter

The livestream video of terrorists holding 49-year-old Tsahi Idan and his family at gunpoint after murdering his teenage daughter became a symbol of October 7th. With his body finally returned to Israel, he will be laid to rest with his daughter.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

On Thursday, Israeli forensics examiners confirmed that the remains of Tsahi Idan, a resident of Kibbutz Nahal Oz, were returned to Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Idan, the last of four slain hostages to be identified following their return to Israel overnight, was 49 at the time of his abduction on October 7th, 2023, and is survived by his wife, and two of the couple’s three children.

The Idan family announced Thursday he will be buried alongside his 18-year-old daughter Maayan, who was shot and killed during the October 7th invasion.

Tsahi’s wife, Gali, and two of the couple’s children survived the attack, which was livestreamed by terrorists using Gali’s phone.

“The unbearable journey of our family to bring back our beloved and precious Tsahi from the hell of Gaza has come to an end,” the Idan family said Thursday.

“Tsahi was abducted while on his feet, and we received several signs of life from him,” the family continued. “As of the November 2023 deal, he was still alive and was expected to be released.”

“Tsahi will be laid to rest alongside his beloved daughter, Maayan, who was murdered on October 7 while trying to help her father protect the shelter door.”

Footage from the livestream in their house quickly went viral after October 7th, showing gun-toting Gaza terrorists holding Tsahi, Gali, and their two surviving children hostage at gunpoint in their home, after Maayan was shot and killed.

The family’s two younger children can be seen mourning the loss of their sister in the video.