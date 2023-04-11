Two confirmed dead in flash floods in Israel, many rescued

Israeli firefighters in a rescue boat at a parking lot that was flooded following heavy rainfall in Ness Ziona, central Israel. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Despite severe weather warnings, Israelis and tourists frequented popular attractions that become hazardous under such conditions.

By Gil Tanenbaum, TPS

The Israel Air Force reported that Air Force helicopters, rescue unit 669 and other IDF forces, along with other security and rescue agencies, rescued 10 more civilians overnight from flooded areas in the south of Israel. So far, 36 people who were trapped in the middle of flash-flooded areas in Israel have been rescued.

Unfortunately, the IDF and Police confirmed that two dead bodies near Highway 40 in the lower Negev/Arava region by Nahal Tsihor have been found. Fortunately, one of the three people reported missing there was rescued.

The forces of the 80th Division (designated “Red”) continue to conduct situation assessments in order to provide an optimal response to the rescue efforts in the field.

Israel experienced some unusual weather this Passover holiday. A brief heat wave lasting one day was broken by a sudden drop in temperatures and heavy rains nationwide.

When there are such heavy rains, the waters flood down into the lower areas of Judea and Samaria as well as in parts of the Negev and fill small valleys and dried river beds that are popular tourist attractions during holidays like Passover for people who enjoy hiking on nature trails.

Despite of warnings, many were still caught in the expected floods.

As Israelis prepare for the final night of Passover, police are warning of continuing stormy weather conditions with “significant” floods and flooding expected in different areas of the country. The Israel Police is preparing to provide service to the public on the roads throughout the country and in particular the main traffic arteries.

Authorities also warned thunderstorms and strong winds may cause high waves and danger for mariners or beachgoers. So, people should avoid swimming or spending time on the beaches during periods of strong winds and high waves.