Two IDF soldiers doxxed by anti-Israel group forced to leave Amsterdam

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Two IDF soldiers vacationing in Amsterdam were forced to flee the city after an anti-Israel group doxxed them online.

The group Israel Genocide Tracker posted personal details and photos of the two soldiers, accusing them of “genocide in Gaza.”

The Hind Rajab Foundation, which focuses on targeting IDF soldiers for arrest, shared the post.

On X, Israel Genocide Tracker wrote, “After participating in the Gaza genocide, this Israeli tank commander from the 52nd Battalion—who was involved in kidnapping hundreds of civilians, especially in Jabalia, and who enjoyed taking selfies with them—landed in Amsterdam today for a vacation.”

The soldiers had posted pictures from their combat in Gaza, which the group had later reposted online.

After being doxxed, the IDF instructed the soldiers to stay inside their hotel rooms for their safety, before eventually advising them to return to Israel.

Following attacks on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, there were significant concerns about the soldiers’ safety in Amsterdam.

For security reasons, both active and reserve soldiers are advised to delete posts about the war from their social media and consider making their accounts private. They are also urged not to upload photos or videos showing the places they are visiting during their travels.

In December, the Hind Rajab Foundation posted the names and photographs of three Nahal Brigade soldiers who were reportedly in the Netherlands on its X account.

The soldiers were allegedly involved in an operation that caused damage to the Rafah Crossing. As a result, the group claims they are complicit in “weaponized famine.”

In November, the HRF doxxed an IDF soldier visiting Cyprus, revealing personal details about him. Due to concerns that the post could put him at risk of being targeted by terror organizations, he was swiftly evacuated from the country with the help of Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

The HRF argues that the mere presence of IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing conflict justifies their arrest, citing the recent ICC warrants issued for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.