Two Israelis injured in terror shooting in Huwara

A car seen with bullet holes at an intersection in the Palestinian town of Huwara following a shooting attack on March 19, 2023. (Photo: IDF)

The IDF launched a manhunt shortly after the attack to find the suspected shooters.

By Meir Dolev, World Israel News



Two Israelis sustained minor injuries following a shooting attack in the Palestinian terror town of Huwara on Tuesday evening.

The victims, both in their 30s, were injured by shards of glass resulting from gunfire, emergency medical services said.

The IDF launched a manhunt shortly after the attack to find the suspected shooters. The al-Fajr Brigade terrorist group swiftly claimed responsibility, citing retaliation against perceived attacks on Palestinian women in Jerusalem and Hebron as their motive.

Hamas spokesperson Muhammad Hamadeh, meanwhile, characterized the attack as “a message of fire to the occupation and its settlers.”

Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, who was present and assisted the wounded post-attack, slammed the government, including the prime minister and defense minister, for not taking more action to prevent the frequent attacks in the area. “We demand security, we demand that you restore deterrence,” Dagan declared, pressing for the implementation of checkpoints in the region to heighten security.

“This is your responsibility, it’s in your hands,” he said.

Tuesday’s attack was the latest in a spate of terrorism emanating from Huwara. It closely follows another terror shooting in the town in late August which claimed the lives of Silas (Shai) Nigerker and his son Aviad Nir. The terrorist from that attack, identified as Osama Issa Bani Fadl, remains at large.

In July, an Israeli bus was hit by at least eight bullets in another terror shooting while driving through the town.

July also saw an Israeli driver lightly injured by glass shards when his vehicle was hit by at least a dozen bullets in a shooting attack near the Palestinian-controlled town. A day earlier, two Israeli soldiers were wounded when a terrorist rammed them with his vehicle in Huwara.

A month earlier, an Israeli soldier was lightly wounded in a Palestinian stabbing attack in Huwara. A day later, a pregnant woman miraculously escaped her car after it flipped over during a terror attack.

A month-long period prior to that saw another three terror attacks there.

At the end of February, two Israeli brothers, Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, were murdered in a drive-by shooting, prompting a riot by Jewish Israelis later that evening. A poll later found that almost three-quarters of Palestinians supported their murder.

Two weeks later, former U.S. Marine David Stern was shot while driving through the town with his young children family. After being shot at at point blank range, Stern, a martial arts instructor, managed to shoot and neutralize the terrorist.

A week and a half after that, two IDF soldiers were wounded in a shooting attack in the Palestinian town.