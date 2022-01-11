Two million dollars, and Hezbollah leader Nasrallah’s cloak is yours

A Lebanese former admirer is selling the arch-terrorist’s outer wrap as “it doesn’t represent me anymore.”

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

A Lebanese woman is asking the hefty price of two million dollars for the cloak of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Kan News reported Monday.

In previous media appearances, Rim Haider, a local media personality, had told the story of how she had received the beige cloak as a gift.

During the Second Lebanon War, she had asked him whether, after it was over, she could have his camel skin robe “that he had sweated in while he protected me, my children, my brothers and my land.”

The Hezbollah chief given it to her, and for the last fifteen years the full-length garment has sat in her closet while she became known and admired as “the mother of the cloak,” the report said.

Haider recently offered it for sale on her Facebook page, and the very fact that she did so, in addition to the whopping price, aroused a furor in the Land of the Cedars.

Hezbollah supporters were especially angry.

“Allah admired you in 2006 but you are determined to remain garbage,” one tweeted. “Rim Haider to the trash bin of history.”

In an Arab BBC news spot, the presenter read off another reaction panning the sale.

“This is a lack of respect. You asked for the cloak and Nasrallah agreed to your request. If you’ve changed your mind, give it back to its owner.”

Haider’s Facebook account has since been deleted.

In an interview last week on Lebanese television, Haider noted that her family came from the Hezbollah stronghold city of Baalbek in the Beqaa Valley, and she grew up in the Shiite Moslem Dahieh suburb of Beirut.

But “Hassan Nasrallah hurt something holy to me – my homeland,” she said.

Haider, who has taken part in the anti-government demonstrations of recent years, added, “It can’t be that in 2022 there’s a head of a Lebanese political party and a secretary-general of a Lebanese opposition group who is a soldier of the Iranian regime,” she said. “Today, Hezbollah … Hassan Nasrallah, don’t represent me.”

She therefore wants to sell her keepsake, she said, “because I don’t want to be ‘the mother of the cloak’ anymore. It doesn’t represent me anymore.”

She insisted that she did not want the money for herself, but to help others.

“You can do a lot of things with two million dollars,” she said. “Do you know how many empty stomachs you can fill for that amount of money?”