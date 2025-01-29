UFC legend Conor McGregor rips into Ireland’s pro-Hamas demonstrations

UFC and MMA fighter, Conor "The Notorious" McGregor at the Irish premiere of the documentary about his rise within the ranks of MMA fighting. (Shutterstock)

By Jewish Breaking News

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has launched a blistering critique of his homeland’s support for Hamas.

“To raise the flag of a terrorist organization on Irish soil must become a major crime in the eyes of our state,” the five-time world champion wrote on X. “It will not be tolerated nor lauded!

“Raise a country flag, off your own person, and off of government buildings, yes, no problem. Raise the flag of radicalized terror organizations off of the same… Big problem.”

His comments come after anti-Israel protesters took to the streets of Dublin over the weekend waving Hamas and Hezbollah flags.

Meanwhile, one of McGregor’s biggest Russian rivals, Khabib Nurmagomedov, couldn’t stop gushing over how Ireland is the “biggest supporter in the world for Palestine.”

“I know this is not my time to talk, I just want to say one thing,” Khabib Nurmagomedov told Bloody Elbow after his cousin defeated Irish fighter Paul Hughes on Saturday.

“With all the things between me and [Conor McGregor] when we were fighting. Don’t forget, Ireland is the biggest supporter in the world for Palestine. Don’t forget about this. We love you guys! You, your government, everybody.

“When we’re inside the cage, it’s only competition. MMA, all about respect. We love you guys because you guys support our brothers in Palestine.”

This isn’t the first time McGregor has gone after Ireland’s blatant support for Hamas.

During a brief ceasefire in November 2023, Irish-Israeli hostage Emily Hand was released from Gaza after being held captive for 50 days.

The UFC star erupted after Irish officials diplomatically claimed Emily had been “found,” rather than acknowledging she was a child hostage violently taken during Hamas’ October 7 massacre against Israel.

“She was abducted by an evil terrorist organization,” wrote McGregor at the time.

“What is with you and your government and your paid for media affiliates constantly downplaying / attempting to repress horrific acts that happen to children. You are a disgrace. The day after a stabbing of children in Ireland, NOT ONE PAPER HAD IT ON THEIR FRONT COVER. We will not forget.”