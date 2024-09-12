United Hatzalah launches all-female unit

The emergency rescue organization will prioritize the women’s unit’s use on calls related to childbirth and other female medical conditions.

By Etgar Lefkovits, JNS

The Jerusalem-based United Hatzalah volunteer emergency-rescue service organization on Wednesday launched Israel’s first all-female emergency response unit.

United Hatzalah, which comprised a group of Orthodox Jewish male volunteers when it was first founded nearly two decades ago, will both train and equip more women to join the group in saving lives.

The organization, which received international attention for its response to the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, is famed for arriving on the scene of accidents via motorcycles within three minutes—significantly faster than ambulances can typically arrive.

The female volunteer force aims to bring the number of women in the 7,000-strong organization to 2,000 by the end of next year, the group said.

“I’m honored to support this important initiative, which … continues to advance the vital role of women in saving lives,” said former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg in a written statement.

In honor of her parents, Dr. Joel and Adele Sandberg, the American technology executive and philanthropist donated $5 million toward the creation of the women’s unit, which comprises EMTs, paramedics, doctors, nurses, midwives and social workers.

“It’s truly inspiring to witness the remarkable women of the unit—from EMTs and paramedics to midwives and psychotrauma responders—who unite across ethnic and religious lines to save lives in Israel,” she said.

The idea for the women’s unit preceded the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, during which terrorist forces killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, wounded thousands of others and kidnapped 251 to Gaza.

“The Women’s Unit is a testament to the extraordinary courage, skill and dedication of our female volunteers, both in times of routine and in times of war,” said Eli Beer, United Hatzalah’s president and founder. “We have an army of volunteers but want more women,” he told JNS.

Earlier this year, Israeli-American philanthropist Dr. Miriam Adelson made a $3 million wartime donation to the organization for additional emergency vehicles.