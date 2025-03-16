United restarts flights to Israel

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines had previously announced that it would renew service to Israel from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport in April.

By JNS

United Airlines resumed service to Israel this weekend, becoming the first U.S. carrier to return to Tel Aviv after interruptions due to the Israel-Hamas war.

The Chicago-based legacy carrier restarted daily service to Israel from its hub at Newark’s Liberty International Airport on Saturday afternoon, while its daytime return flight to the U.S. departed from Ben-Gurion International Airport on Sunday morning.

United will restore its second daily flight on March 29 with nighttime departure times.

Before the war broke out, United offered the largest number of flights to Israel of any U.S. carrier, with 14 weekly flights from the New York area as well as service from Chicago, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

United said last month that it would resume additional flights to Israel based on demand.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines had previously announced that it would renew service to Israel from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport in April.

Both airlines are resuming service to Tel Aviv ahead of the high-season Passover and Easter holidays next month, when flights to and from Israel are generally heavily booked.

American Airlines has not announced when it plans to restart service to Israel.

Israel’s Arkia Airlines is now offering thrice weekly flights to New York at a set price, while Israir plans to relaunch flights to the Big Apple in the future on a line it serviced last decade.

The moves by United and Delta will effectively end the monopoly Israel’s flagship carrier El Al had on the lucrative transatlantic route through most of the 15-month war, which saw fares skyrocket amid charges of price gouging.