Unmoved by Trump’s threats, Hamas demands post-war role in Gaza – report

Hamas spokesman Hudayfa Samir Abdallah al-Kahlout, better known by his nom de guerre, Abu Obaida. (Hamas, via Telegram)

The Gaza terror group reportedly is conditioning any release of Israeli hostages on Israel’s acceptance that Hamas will continue to play a role in governing the coastal enclave after the war.

By World Israel News Staff

The Hamas terror organization is demanding that it be guaranteed a role in governing the Gaza Strip even after the current war with Israel, according to a report by Israel’s national broadcaster, Kan.

An Egyptian official cited by the report said that Hamas is insisting that any potential deal including the release of Israeli hostages also feature a provision enshrining the terror group’s right to a role in the post-war Gaza regime.

Israel has hitherto insisted that the terror group be completely dismantled prior to the end of the war, and has refused proposals not only to enable Hamas to retain a role in governing Gaza after the war, but has also rejected suggestions that the Palestinian Authority’s ruling Fatah party assume control over the Gaza Strip.

While President-elect Donald Trump has pressured Hamas to reach a deal with Israel to release the remaining 100 hostages – including repeated threats that there will be “hell to pay” if the captives are not freed by inauguration day later this month – Trump’s remarks have had only a marginal influence on Hamas, the official said.

Trump reiterated his threat on Monday, telling conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt that if “If those hostages aren’t released by the time I get to office, there will be hell to pay.”

The Egyptian source cited in the Kan report added that another barrier to an agreement is Israel’s hesitation in accepting a ceasefire which will mark the end of the war.

Without Israel agreeing to conclude the war and a post-war role for Hamas in Gaza, the terror group is unlikely to even reach an agreement in hostage talks, the official said.