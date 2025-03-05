US envoy holds direct talks with Hamas on hostage deal – report

Adam Boehler, CEO of U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, at the White House, April 14, 2020. (AP/Alex Brandon)

The U.S. is sending the message that if Hamas shows goodwill and the hostages are released, the ceasefire agreement will move forward.

By World Israel News Staff

An unnamed source told i24 on Wednesday that a U.S. envoy has been in direct talks with Hamas regarding the release of hostages and a ceasefire.

A source familiar with the matter reported that U.S. Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler has met several times with Hamas representatives in Qatar.

Israel has been informed of this development.

Currently, 59 hostages remain in Gaza, including five Americans. Edan Alexander is believed to be the only U.S. hostage still alive.

Last week, Israel formally agreed to a temporary ceasefire proposed by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, set to last through Ramadan and Passover.

Under the terms of the agreement, half of the hostages, both living and deceased, will be released on the first day of the ceasefire’s implementation. The remaining hostages will be freed at the end of the ceasefire period, provided a permanent ceasefire agreement is successfully negotiated.

When Hamas rejected this deal, Israel froze the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip over the weekend.

Hamas demands that Israel conclude negotiations with the terror group for implementing the second phase of the January 19th ceasefire, as outlined by President Joe Biden in May 2024.

The proposed second phase would include a far more comprehensive agreement than either the expired first phase or the American proposal for an extension, and it would involve an end to the war and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that, given Hamas’s refusal to continue releasing Israeli hostages or accept the U.S. proposal, Israel has halted the flow of aid into the Gaza Strip.

“With the conclusion of the first stage of the hostage deal and in light of Hamas’s refusal to accept the Witkoff framework for continuing the talks, to which Israel has agreed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided that, as of this morning, the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip will be halted,” the Prime Minister’s Office announced.

“Israel will not allow a ceasefire without the release of our hostages. If Hamas persists in its refusal, there will be additional consequences,” the PMO stated.