US lawmaker accuses Israel of genocide, apartheid, terrorism

Massachusetts State Representative calls Israeli government a “terrorist regime,” accuses Israel of murdering Palestinian Arabs and “taking land.”

By World Israel News Staff

A Democrat in the Massachusetts state legislature has called the Israeli government a “terrorist regime” and accused the Jewish state of actively working to kill Palestinian Arabs.

In a tweet last Friday, Representative Jamie Zahlaway Belsito of the Massachusetts House of Representatives (Democrat–4th Essex) claimed Israel is an apartheid regime guilty of genocide.

Belsito, the first Arab American woman to be elected to public office in the state, was first elected in a special election last year.

In her post to Twitter Friday, Belsito urged the Biden White House to “acknowledge” that the Israeli government is “on a mission to kill Palestinians.”

She went on to deny that terrorism or antisemitism were factors in the Arab-Israeli conflict.

“The U.S. must acknowledge that the Israel administration is an apartheid run thuggery terrorist regime on a mission to kill Palestinians,” Belsito tweeted. “Killing and land taking has nothing to do with anti-semitism. It is genocide.”

That same week, Belsito shared a tweet by James Zogby, founder of the Arab American Institute, in which Zogby castigated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the terms upon which his new government was established.

“This is Netanyahu saying what his gov’t will do,” Zogby wrote. “He crosses every red line of US declared policy.”

“Question: Will we do anything? Answer: Most likely we won’t. Instead White House & Congress will come up w/ lame excuses to delay taking action, as Netanyahu continues on his way.”

This is Netanyahu saying what his gov’t will do. He crosses every red line of US declared policy.

Question: Will we do anything?

Answer: Most likely we won’t. Instead White House & Congress will come up w/ lame excuses to delay taking action, as Netanyahu continues on his way. pic.twitter.com/2DrIgcYvVw — James J. Zogby (@jjz1600) December 29, 2022



Earlier last month, Belsito praised the film Farha, a Jordanian movie which critics say compares IDF soldiers during the 1948 War of Independence to the Nazis during World War II.

Belsito also accused “European British Zionists” of creating “hell on earth” by supporting the establishment of a Jewish state.

“My family sat together to watch this film,” Belsito tweeted. “The United States has ZERO understanding of what the Nakba is. The truth cannot be silenced. 1948 European British Zionists created a hell on earth. This movie is about visceral hate, ethnic cleansing, terrorism and apartheid. Farha.”