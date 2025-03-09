US support for Israel falls to all-time low – poll

Anti-war activists protest outside of the White House during a pro-Palestinian demonstration for a ceasefire in Gaza in Washington, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Most Americans back formation of Palestinian state, while majority of Republicans oppose Palestinian statehood, new poll finds.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

American support for Israel over the Palestinian Authority has fallen to the lowest level ever recorded, according to a new poll released last week, hitting a nearly 25-year low.

On Thursday, Gallup released the results of a poll conducted between February 3rd through the 16th which found that the percentage of Americans who say they sympathize more with the Palestinians than with the Israelis rose to the highest level since the pollster began asking the question in 2001, in the midst of the Second Intifada.

While just 26% of respondents said they sympathize more with Palestinians than with Israelis in 2022 – a year before the October 7th, 2023 invasion of Israel – that figure rose to 31% in 2023 and to 33% last February.

By comparison, the percentage of Americans who say they sympathize more with Israelis fell to just 46%, the lowest figure on record, down from 51% in 2024, 54% in 2023, and 55% in 2022.

A majority of Americans support the establishment of a Palestinian state, the poll found, with 55% backing Palestinian statehood in Judea, Samaria, ang the Gaza Strip, compared to 31% who oppose it.

That is the second highest level of support for Palestinian statehood on record according to the poll, behind 2003, when 58% of respondents backed the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The poll also confirmed the presence of a wide partisan gap on support for Israel – found in a number of other polls in recent years – with Republicans far more likely to back Israel and less likely to sympathize with Palestinians or to back Palestinian statehood.

While 76% of Democrats and 53% of Independents say they support Palestinian statehood, just 41% of Republicans agreed, for a partisan gap of 35 points

In 2012, when Gallup began asking the question, the partisan gap between Democratic and Republican support for Palestinian statehood was just 21 points.

The percentage of Democrats who sympathize with Israelis more than with Palestinians has collapsed over the past decade.

While over half (51%) of Democrats sympathized with Israelis over the Palestinians in 2001, a figure that increased slightly to 58% in 2014, Democratic support for Israel has fallen dramatically since, declining to 44% in 2020, 38% in 2023, and 21% in 2025.

Support for the Palestinians, by contrast, has soared among Democrats, with just 16% saying they sympathized more with Palestinians in 2001, compared to 59% in 2025.

Among Republicans, support for Israel is higher today (75%) than it was in 2001 (59%), though it remains below the peak reported in 2018, when 87% of Republicans sympathized with Israelis over Palestinians.

Just 40% of respondents told Gallup they approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of the situation between Israel and the Palestinians, below his overall approval rating of 45%.