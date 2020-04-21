Vandals spray-paint ‘Palestine’ in Arabic on UMass Hillel

“This cowardly act of hatred towards the Jewish community amidst a time of global crisis and on Yom Hashoah, the Holocaust Remembrance Day, is reprehensible,” posted UMass Amherst Hillel on Facebook.

By JNS

Hillel at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst was spray-painted in red with the word “Palestine” in Arabic, announced Hillel on Tuesday.

Officials at the Jewish organization on college campuses said it is in communication with the Amherst Police Department.

“This cowardly act of hatred towards the Jewish community amidst a time of global crisis and on Yom Hashoah, the Holocaust Remembrance Day, is reprehensible,” posted UMass Amherst Hillel on Facebook.

It continued, “Our UMass Jewish community is resilient and strong, and in the face of this hate we will only deepen our commitment to empowering students to build vibrant community based on values of love, respect, justice and peace.”