Victim of Jerusalem bombing, 16, was a Canadian yeshiva student

Police believe the attacks were carried out by an organized terror cell.

By World Israel News Staff

The teen victim of a Jerusalem terror attack Wednesday morning was identified as Aryeh Shechopek, a Canadian citizen who lived in the city’s Har Nof neighborhood and was studying at a yeshiva in Beit Meir, just west of the capital.

At least 19 others were injured, several critically, when two bombs detonated, one after the other, during the morning rush hour – the first at a bus stop at the entrance to the city, where Shechopek was waiting for a ride, and the second on an empty bus at the Ramot junction in the northern end of Jerusalem.

The wounded victims were sent to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Ein-Kerem hospitals.

The explosive devices had been placed in bags left at the locations. They reportedly were packed with nails, reminiscent of bombs detonated during the Second Intifada.

Police, who said the explosives were of a “high quality,” and security officials are searching the city for more potential explosions as well as for the terrorists. They believe the attacks were carried out by an organized terror cell.

“The main effort of the Israel Police is currently scanning all areas – bus stops, transportation and crowd gatherings, in parallel with the effort of the pursuit in order to get hold of the perpetrator of the attack,” said Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai. “We will do everything in our power together with all the other security forces to get to this cell.”

The funeral is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 2:45. Shechopek will be buried at the Har Hamenuchot cemetery at the western entrance to Jerusalem.