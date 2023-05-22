VICTORY FOR SYRIA: Assad embraced by Saudi Crown Prince May 22, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/victory-for-syria-assad-embraced-by-saudi-crown-prince/ Email Print Syrian President Bashar al-Assad strode into the Arab League summit in Jeddah, relishing the clearest recognition yet that he has won his war for Syria. He was embraced by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Also in attendance was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. As always, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was on the agenda with the appearance of PA President Mahmoud Abbas. Arab LeagueBashar al-AssadIsraeli-Palestinian conflictSaudi ArabiaSyriaVolodymyr Zelensky