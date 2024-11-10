Video footage of Hamas torturing Gaza civilians discovered

IDF uncovers trove of footage showing Hamas terrorists tormenting and physically abusing Gaza civilians who were suspected of opposing the organization.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s military has uncovered footage taken by the Hamas terrorist organization of its operatives physically abusing and even torturing Gaza civilians taken captive for allegedly opposing the terror regime’s rule of the Gaza Strip.

An IDF spokesperson said the military and the Shin Bet internal security agency have discovered thousands of hours-worth of footage from closed-circuit television cameras documenting the abuse and torture of Gazans prior to the October 7th, 2023 invasion of Israel.

Over the weekend, the Israeli military released 45 minutes of the footage, part of the treasure trove of video recordings taken at Hamas’ Outpost 17 in the Jabalia refugee camp from 2018 to 2020.

The recordings, which are part of the general security film records from the outpost, inadvertently included footage of Hamas terrorists.

Hooded victims, tied up and left hanging from the ceiling, are seen in a number of videos, while their captors periodically whip or beat them.

A senior Israeli military official told The Daily Mail that the videos were first uncovered in March, and that the sheer amount of footage has taken months for the army to document and process.

‘The IDF found these CCTV images in March,” the official said. “It took months to go through them all.”

According to the Daily Mail, the victims seen being tortured in the videos include dissidents and suspected collaborators.

Others tortured by Hamas terrorists in the videos were suspected homosexuals.

One dissident, Hamza Howidy, 27, told the Daily Mail he had been held captive and tortured by Hamas in Jabalia in 2019.

“Hamas controls everything,” Howidy said. “They confiscated my laptop and had issues with my conversations with my girlfriend. Collaborating with Israel would warrant a severe punishment and homosexuality would result in a death sentence.”