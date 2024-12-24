Walmart under fire for selling shirts glorifying anti-Israel terrorist leaders

American retail giant Walmart removes two t-shirts bearing images of slain Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, while a third remains available for sale, and a shirt honoring slain Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah also still for sale.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The world’s largest retailer is under fire this week, after it was discovered that the store has been selling t-shirts glorifying jihadist terrorists behind massive attacks on the State of Israel.

Walmart, the Arkansas-based multinational giant, which operates thousands of brick-and-mortar stores along with a large online market, was recently found to be carrying at least four t-shirts printed in honor of slain terrorist leaders engaged in large-scale attacks on Israelis.

At least three t-shirts have been identified on Walmart’s online store featuring the image of the late Hamas chief and October 7th mastermind Yahya Sinwar, while a fourth shirt, sold under the name “Nasrallah Safe Following Israeli Airstrikes T-shirt,” bears the image of the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Early Tuesday morning, the StopAntisemitism watchdog group lobbied Walmart to remove the shirts, after shoppers notified the organization of the items.

“Walmart shoppers were horrified to find shirts glorifying Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar while online shopping,” StopAntisemitism tweeted Tuesday morning.

“Walmart, are you aware you’re selling apparel celebrating terrorism and violence against Jews? This is a outrageous—remove them immediately.”

The tweet was accompanied by images of two of the shirts, including one which featured an image of Sinwar, under the words “SIN + WAR.”

The second item featured an AI-rendering of Sinwar in body armor, carrying an assault rifle, sold under the name “Yahya Sinwar We Will Win Or Die Shirt.”

Both items have since been removed from Walmart’s website and are no longer available for sale.

The two other items, however, are still listed.

A third Sinwar shirt, which features a stylized photograph of Sinwar above the word “RESIST,” remains listed on the Walmart website while being marked as out of stock.

The Nasrallah shirt is similarly listed as being out of stock.