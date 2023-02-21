WARNING: Missionaries dressed as Orthodox Jews invite Jewish girls for Shabbat February 21, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/warning-missionaries-dressed-as-orthodox-jews-invite-jewish-girls-for-shabbat/ Email Print The Dawson family, who goes by the name ‘Isaacson,’ are American Christian missionaries masquerading as Jews. They are now in Jerusalem and are specifically targeting young Jewish girls from the U.S. and elsewhere who are studying at religious seminaries during their gap year in Israel. Leading anti-missionary activist Rabbi Tovia Singer, founder and director of Outreach Judaism, is warning parents to be aware of this fraud. Christian missionariesTovia Singer