WATCH: 1st US city to broadcast Muslim prayers over loudspeakers – five times a day

This spring, ahead of Ramadan, Minneapolis became the first large city in the United States to allow the Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, to be broadcast publicly by its two dozen mosques, AP reported.

“We are Americans but we felt we didn’t get our full rights yet because part of our rights is the adhan,” explains a mosque spokesperson, adding that they would like to purchase a new sound system in order to bring more knowledge to the neighborhood about Islam.

Minneapolis is home to the largest Somali community in America and is where Rep. Ilhan Omar lives.