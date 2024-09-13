WATCH: 97-year-old Holocaust survivor throws out first pitch at Toronto Blue Jays

97-year-old Irene Kurtz graced the Toronto Blue Jays with throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, and Jewish first baseman Spencer Horwitz couldn’t contain his excitement.

Holocaust survivor Irene Kurtz threw the first pitch at the Toronto Blue Jays game.

But it's the 97-year-old's sweet moment with the Jays' Jewish first baseman Spencer Horwitz that captured my heart. He wants so many pics with her!

And no. Irene and I are not related.

— dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) September 12, 2024