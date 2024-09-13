Search

WATCH: 97-year-old Holocaust survivor throws out first pitch at Toronto Blue Jays

97-year-old Irene Kurtz graced the Toronto Blue Jays with throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, and Jewish first baseman Spencer Horwitz couldn’t contain his excitement.

