WATCH: After 78 years, Jewish remains from Warsaw Ghetto buried

Seventy-eight years after the Nazis crushed the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, the remains of Jewish victims were found and brought for burial in Warsaw’s Jewish cemetery this week, ahead of the Yom Kippur holiday, Arutz-7 reported.

Human bones were discovered recently during work to locate a lead in a building on the ruins of the Ghetto. Believed to be the remains of Jewish victims, they were buried in Jewish cemetery ahead of Yom Kippur.

In the video, it is explained in Polish and Hebrew that this act was one of “chesed shel emet,” meaning “true loving kindness,” because the recipient is no longer alive so there is no chance of payback.