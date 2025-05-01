WATCH: Aftermath of devasting Jerusalem arson attack May 1, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-aftermath-of-devasting-jerusalem-arson-attack/ Email Print Yesterday’s arson attacks in the Jerusalem area destroyed approximately 2,890 acres of forests, prompted the evacuation of six communities, closed Highway 1, and canceled Independence Day events.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-01-at-16.06.16_dad8da2f.mp4 ArsonJerusalemWildfires