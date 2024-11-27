Search

WATCH: Al Jazeera journalist forced to abandon broadcast after IDF fires warning shots

Hours after the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect, Lebanese civilians, Hezbollah members, and journalists ignored the IDF’s warnings to stay clear of the military zone and got quite a scare from Israeli snipers.

